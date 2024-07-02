2 teens charged in connection to drive-by shooting that killed 14-year-old in Fairfax County

Authorities say two teenagers were arrested and face charges in connection to a drive-by shooting in Fairfax County that left a 14-year-old boy dead and a 16-year-old boy wounded.

Investigators say both teens are being held at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center. Officials say one of the suspects, a 15-year-old, faces second-degree murder and firearm charges while a 16-year-old was charged with second-degree principal.

The shooting happened on June 28 just before 11:20 p.m. in the 4100 block of Wadsworth Court in Annandale.

READ MORE FFX CO NEWS: Bullets damage cars, houses after weekend shooting in Fairfax County community

When police arrived, they found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital where the 14-year-old, who was shot in the upper body, later died. The 16-year-old, who suffered injuries to the lower body, remains hospitalized.

Detectives believe the victims were walking together when a vehicle approached and shots were fired from inside. Officers say they do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Fairfax County Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 5.

READ MORE FFX CO NEWS: Drug deal likely sparked Centreville shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hospitalized