Principal of top-ranked Virginia high school resigns

The principal of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, a prestigious institution in Fairfax County, is stepping down amid concerns about the school’s declining national rankings in recent years.

Dr. Ann Bonitatibus, who has served as principal for seven years, is resigning but will remain with the Fairfax County school district. She will take on a new role as the Executive Director of Talent Acquisition and Management within the Department of Human Resources, a move she described as a promotion.

In a letter to families, Bonitatibus expressed gratitude for the support she has received during her time at the high school.

"I am grateful to our entire TJ family for your partnership and support over the years. We have all shared an unwavering commitment to educational excellence and the best interests of our student scholars," she wrote.

Bonitatibus joined Thomas Jefferson High School in 2017 and previously held various educational roles in California and Maryland, including superintendent.

The announcement of her departure comes just weeks after the school, which was once ranked the top high school in the country, saw a drop in national rankings.

This news has been met with mixed reactions from the school community.

Asra Nomani, founder of the Coalition for TJ, a parent organization, called the resignation a "win" for the school.

Nomani criticized Bonitatibus' leadership, noting the decline in the school’s rankings and the reduction in the number of National Merit semifinalists during her tenure.

"Across the county, parents, teachers, and students are celebrating. Since Ann Bonitatibus came to the school, the rankings of the school have gone from No. 1 to No. 14. The number of National Merit semifinalists has gone from about 150 to 80, and dozens of teachers and staff have left the school. Her resignation is a perfect example of failing up – where she is now heading to the district level, ironically for talent acquisition when, in fact, she’s driven talent from the school," Nomani said.

While some parents are pleased with Bonitatibus' resignation, others have expressed indifference. Many simply hope the school district selects a principal who will prioritize students’ needs.

Nomani added, "We need a leader that is actually interested in educational excellence, in fostering the brightest and best minds so they can be the leaders we need tomorrow."

Fairfax County school officials are expected to provide the community with more information about the selection process for the new principal in the coming weeks. Parents have voiced their desire to be included in the decision-making process and have a say in who will lead the school next.