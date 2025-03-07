2 teens charged in armed home invasion, 2 kids called 911 from inside the home: police

The Brief Two teenagers have been charged for their connection to a home invasion where a loaded gun was present. According to police, two kids who were in an upstairs room called 9-1-1 to report that someone had shattered the rear glass door and entered the house.



Charles County officials have charged two teenagers in an armed home invasion.

Officials worked with a school resource officer who positively identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Kamauri De’Andre Wilson of Waldorf, Maryland. The second suspect was identified as a 17-year-old boy.

According to police, two kids who were in an upstairs room called 9-1-1 to report that someone had shattered the rear glass door and entered the house.

This incident occurred on March 3, in the 11400 block of Leland Place in Waldorf, Maryland.

Patrol officers arrived on the scene, but the suspects had fled. A parent arrived home and assisted officers with viewing the home security footage, which showed the suspects breaking into the house and one was armed with a firearm.

Evidence was found linking the suspects to the home invasion, and a loaded handgun was recovered.

Both suspects were charged with home invasion, use of a handgun during a violent crime, malicious destruction of property, and other related charges.

The 17-year-old involved in this incident was charged as an adult.