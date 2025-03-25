2 teens arrested in Virginia gun store smash-and-grab burglary

The Brief 13 firearms recovered; 1 suspect and eight firearms are still unaccounted for. Two 16-year-olds arrested after smash-and-grab at Virginia gun shop; 21 firearms stolen. Incident marks second burglary at Springfield's Dominion Defense in six months.



Teens arrested in Virginia gun shop burglary

What we know:

Fairfax County Police confirm two 16-year-olds are under arrest after an early Monday gun shop smash and grab resulted in close to two dozen firearms stolen.

This is the second time in about six months this same Springfield, Virginia Federal Firearms License (FFL) location has been targeted by thieves.

The break-in and burglary happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday at Dominion Defense, located at the 7200 block of Fullerton Road in Springfield.

Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis called the act "violent" and "brazen." In a dramatic in-store surveillance video shared by police, you see the front barred-doors blown open after the chief says it was rammed by a stolen pick-up truck.

You then see three suspects enter and hear what sounds like a glass case being smashed. Police say 21 firearms were stolen.

Chief Davis applauded swift police work as the reason why police had two arrests in about an hour.

The chief credited the dispatcher for quickly contacting the gun shop owner to get a description of the vehicle involved. Fairfax County officers, with the help of their chopper, Montgomery County and Gaithersburg City Police, then tracked a suspect vehicle to an area near a Gaithersburg park in Maryland.

Police recover 13 firearms; third suspect sought

What they're saying:

When the three got out of their vehicle, we're told one went in the opposite direction and got away.

"Let the ages of the two that we apprehended last night sink in a little bit-- 16-years-old. Sixteen. Something has gone terribly wrong in their lives for them to be committing such brazen, violent, vicious, ruthless acts like this one. So immediately, 21 firearms hit the streets last night: two long guns and 19 handguns. Most of the handguns were semi-automatic pistols. And if not for our collective efforts, those 21 firearms would be in the greater National Capital region right now," said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.

The chief confirmed 13 firearms were recovered, but eight are still unaccounted for — and police are still searching for that 3rd suspect Tuesday morning.

A department spokesperson says it's only a matter of time before they learn who the third suspect is.

