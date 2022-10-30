2 teens arrested for armed robbery in DC's Shaw neighborhood

Two teenagers are charged for an armed robbery that happened Thursday afternoon in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest, D.C.

Metropolitan Police say the incident happened on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. in the 600 block of T Street.

According to police, two suspects approached the victim, pulled out a blunt object, and hit the victim.

The suspect's then took the victim's property and ran from the scene.

On Saturday, police identified the two teenage suspects and took them into custody. Police say one suspect is a 17-year-old boy and the other is a 15-year-old boy.

Both suspects are charged with Armed Robbery (Blunt Object).

Police say the 17-year-old suspect is also charged in two other armed robbery incidents involving a gun in Northwest. One of the incidents happened in the 3100 block of 14th Street on the same day as the T Street robbery, and the other happened in the 1500 block of Monroe Street on Wednesday, October 12.

Police say the investigations into these cases remain open.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the Department's tip line at 50411.