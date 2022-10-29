2 teens arrested in armed carjacking in Southeast DC: police

A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested and charged with armed carjacking Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the suspects. two male teens from Capitol Heights, MD, approached the victim's vehicle in the 4000 block of Clay Place in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon. One suspect took out a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Officers arrested the suspects Friday, recovering both the stolen vehicle and the suspect's handgun, according to MPD.

