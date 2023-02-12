2 teens arrested for Arlington County armed carjacking in DC

Two teenagers from D.C. were arrested for an armed carjacking on Saturday night in Arlington County, according to police.

The Arlington County Police Department said officers responded around 8:26 p.m. to the 2800 block of Fort Scott Drive in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood.

Officers at the scene learned that the male victim was sitting inside his parked car when two 17-year-olds walked up to the vehicle, pulled out a gun and demand the victim get out.

The two suspects then got in the car and fled the scene. Police later saw the car driving on I-395 in D.C. and a pursuit started.

The suspects eventually crashed the car in the area of 14th Street SW and D Street SW.

They then got out of the car and began running from the scene of the crash, according to police.

Police eventually caught up to the teens and took them into custody.

The teens were initially taken to an area hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries, but it was determined neither was hurt.

Investigators said a gun was recovered from the car. They said the gun had been reported stolen out of Prince George's County.

The two 17-year-olds are being held in custody of D.C. police pending extradition to Virginia.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-228-4180.