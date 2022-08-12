2 teenagers arrested for killing gas station employee in Prince George's County

Two teenagers in Prince George's County are charged with stabbing and killing a gas station employee in Clinton, according to police.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to a gas station in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived they found 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote of Mt. Rainier suffering from multiple stab wounds. Akingbesote was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On Friday, PGPD announced that a 15-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy were arrested and charged with first degree murder and assault in connection with the stabbing. Police say the 15-year-old is being charged as an adult, while the 12-year-old is being charged as a juvenile. Both suspects remain in custody.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspects stabbed Akingbesote after committing a theft at the gas station.

"This is a tragic situation. Two juveniles are now in custody for killing Mr. Akingbesote while he was at work. We have seen far too many juveniles committing violent crimes. Seven juveniles have been arrested this year alone involving homicides," said Prince George's Chief of Police Malik Aziz. "Committing violent crimes are serious offenses and we intend to do our part in holding accountable anyone, no matter their age, who breaks the law in this county. We will continue to seek justice for the victims of crime."

Police say they are continuing to investigate the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call PGPD at 301-516-2512.