7-year-old walks into hospital with gunshot wounds in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A 7-year-old child in Prince George's County is being treated for injuries after authorities say he walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds.
The incident was reported Wednesday, but it is unclear where or when the child was shot.
The child is currently being held in the hospital for observation.
Police are still investigating at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.