2 suspects wanted after victim forced to ride around with carjackers before being robbed, pushed out: police

Metropolitan Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing a person’s car and forcing them to drive around in it with them as they took additional items.

Police say the attack happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26 in the 500 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

According to police, the suspects demanded the victim’s car keys, then ordered the victim into their vehicle.

The suspects then drove the victim around while they took other items from the victim.

After some time, the suspects let the victim out of the car and then they fled the scene in the vehicle, which has since been recovered.



Police have released photos of the suspects that were taken on surveillance cameras.

Anyone who has information or can identify the suspects is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.