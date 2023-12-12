Authorities continue to search for two suspects who committed a theft at the Sunglass Hut in Westfield Montgomery Mall.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 2 suspects steal $10,000 worth of merchandise from Sunglass Hut in Montgomery Mall: police

Montgomery County Police responded to the Sunglass Hut in Westfield Mall on Friday, Nov. 3, around 10:51 a.m. for the report of a theft. Police say two unknown male suspects entered the store and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise, totaling over $10,000, before leaving the store.

Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspects and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying them.



The first suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a black coat, green pants, and gold Nike Air Max sneakers. The second suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a black North Face coat, khaki pants, and gold Nike Air Max sneakers.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.