2 suspects shoot at each other following verbal altercation in Southeast DC

D.C. police continue to search for two suspects and two vehicles involved in a shooting in Southeast, D.C.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

According to police, the suspects were involved in a verbal altercation in the 2500 block of Marion Barry Avenue on Saturday, October 19, around 5:10 p.m. Police say during the dispute, both suspects brandished firearms and fired at each other. Both suspects fled, and no injuries were reported.



The first suspect and vehicle is described as a dark-color Chevrolet with a Maryland tag of 4EH6136.

The second suspect and vehicle is described as a red Nissan Ultima with a D.C. tag of GU6960.

Both were captured on a nearby surveillance camera. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.