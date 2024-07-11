2 suspects rob victim on scooter at gunpoint in Southeast DC

The search for the suspects involved in an armed scooter jacking continues in Southeast, D.C.

The victim reported being on his motorized scooter in the 1400 block of Cedar Street when two suspects, one armed with a handgun, approached him and demanded that he get off the scooter.

One of the suspects fled on the victim’s scooter, and the second entered a black car and fled the scene. According to D.C. police, one of the suspects was captured by nearby surveillance cameras shown in the pictures below.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.