2 suspects arrested for fatal shooting inside Foot Locker near The Shops at Iverson mall: police

Police have arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting that left one man dead inside a Foot Locker near The Shops at Iverson late Thursday afternoon.

Two Suspects in Custody in Connection With Murder at Store; Search Underway for Third Suspect

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Andres Rodriguez-Corona of Waldorf, Maryland and 22-year-old Carl Sanders of Washington, D.C. They are charged in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Dominique Hodge of Washington, D.C.

According to police, the third suspect remains at large.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the third suspect involved in this incident. The suspect is pictured below:

Footlocker shooting suspect

Officers responded to a shooting inside of Foot Locker in the 3700 block of Branch Avenue. The victim was located suffering multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene. The victim was shopping in the store at the time. No other customers or employees were injured.

According to police, three males who matched the descriptions of the suspects were walking roughly one-half mile from the scene. The officer asked them to stop, but they began to run. The officer was able to apprehend Rodriguez-Corona. A handgun was recovered from the suspect.

Police say around 11:25 p.m., Sanders was located and arrested following a traffic stop in the area of 28th Avenue and St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills. Two ghost guns with missing serial numbers were recovered in the vehicle.

Prince George's County police believe the suspects targeted the victim inside the store. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Rodriguez-Corona is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. Sanders is charged with multiple firearms offenses. Both suspects are in custody.