2 suspects ambush and stab victim multiple times in Sterling parking lot

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred in Sterling.

Police responded to the parking lot of the Dulles Town Center mall in Sterling, for a report of an adult male who was stabbed around 9:45 p.m. Nov. 10. The victim reported that he left the mall and as he got into his vehicle, two males wearing masks approached his vehicle. According to police, the males opened the vehicle door, pulled the victim out, and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as a male of unknown race, 5’6 to 5’8 inches tall, stocky build, wearing blue jeans, a yellow shirt, a black jacket, black gloves, and a black ski mask. The second suspect is described as a male of unknown race, tall, and slender, wearing black pants, a blue shirt, a black jacket, black gloves, and a black ski mask.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.