2 shot near Iverson shopping mall in Prince George’s County

Authorities say two people were shot near Iverson shopping mall in Prince George’s County.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Branch Avenue in the Hillcrest Heights area around 11 a.m. Thursday for the report of a shooting.

Police say they found a male and a female on the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to the hospital. Officers say the male victim is in critical condition and the female is in stable.

Detectives are on scene working to establish a suspect and motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS or online.