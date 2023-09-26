2 schools in Bowie briefly placed on lockdown after suspect flees officers serving warrant: police

Authorities say two schools in Bowie were briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a suspect being served a warrant fled from officers.

The incident was reported just after 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 13000 block of Overbrook Drive.

Officials say they were attempting to execute a warrant when the suspect fled on foot.

As a precaution, Samuel Ogle Middle School and Yorktown Elementary Schools were briefly placed on locked down at 8:19 a.m.

It was lifted less than 10 minutes later.

Police say the suspect is still on the loose. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.