2 rescued after vehicle crash in DC

Authorities say a man and a woman were rescued from the wreckage of a crash that happened early Monday morning in southwest D.C.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Half Street.

Images from the scene show debris scattered across the roadway as the vehicle lay on its side with major damage to the front.

The occupants were both transported and are both in serious condition. The cause of the crash is not yet known.