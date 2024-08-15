2 people shot, nearly a dozen homes damaged in Southeast DC shooting

Two people were shot, nearly a dozen homes have damage from bullet holes and police have made no arrests after a wild shootout in Southeast D.C.

A teenage girl and a woman were among those injured in the shooting. According to police, they showed up at the hospital on their own. They are expected to be ok.

Families in the area spoke with FOX 5, saying they’re frustrated and upset in the wake of the dangerous incident.

The shooting happened nine days ago and the victims want to know what’s the latest with the investigation.

Some people who live in the Southeast D.C. neighborhood told FOX 5 they heard the rapid gunfire – up to 100 shots – around 11 p.m. on Aug. 5.

At least seven people reported damage to their cars with bullets riddled all over the place.

In the 1900 block of Frederick Douglass Court, SE, bullet holes riddled a home where a father says he’s just happy his child wasn’t hit.

"I’m just glad he wasn’t here," he told FOX 5. "I’m feeling uneasy."

D.C. police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.