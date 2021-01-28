2 patients die after brief disruption in oxygen supply at Doctors Community Hospital

Two patients have died after a temporary disruption in the oxygen supply to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a non-critical care unit at Doctors Community Hospital Center in Lanham earlier this month.

A hospital spokesperson said in a statement shared with FOX 5 Thursday that on January 15, after the disruption, the hospital's team "immediately deployed portable oxygen tanks to these patients."

The statement goes on to say the following:

"We quickly identified and corrected the issue – an oxygen valve had mistakenly been turned off during maintenance. This was an isolated event due to faulty valve labeling.

We are saddened by this tragic accident and extend our deepest condolences to the families involved. We are communicating privately with them.

We have taken action to prevent a similar occurrence in the future and have engaged outside experts as part of this review. Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center is committed to continuous improvement and providing the highest quality care to the communities we serve."