2 officers stabbed, cut by suspect during arrest in Waldorf

Two officers were injured while arresting a suspect armed with a knife in Waldorf over the weekend.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, a patrol officer attempted to pull a driver over in the area of St. Ignatius Drive and October Place in Waldorf. The driver refused to stop and sped off.

Officers deployed stop sticks and the car’s tires became deflated. The driver got out of the car and fled but was quickly apprehended.

While trying to take the subject into custody, he pulled out a folding knife with about a 5-inch blade and stabbed one officer in the leg.

During the struggle, another officer sustained cuts on his fingers. Officers were able to get the knife away from the suspect and arrest him without further incident.

Upon searching the suspect and his car, officers found over 30 grams of crack cocaine, cannabis, and drug packaging materials.

The suspect, Sean Gerard Estep, age 39, of Marbury, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, possession with intent to distribute and other related charges.

On Sept. 10, Estep was ordered to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.




