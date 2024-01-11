2 sheriff's deputies on motorcycles struck by vehicle in Loudoun County

Officials are on the scene after two sheriff's deputies on motorcycles were struck in Loudoun County.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 2 officers on motorcycles struck by vehicle in Loudoun County

According to officials, both deputies are suffering non-life threatening injuries. Police are in the area of Watson Road before Little River Turnpike. Watson Road is shutdown, drivers are advised to take alternate routes and expect delays in this area.

Officials say the deputies were responding to a crash nearby when they were both struck from the opposite direction. Both motorcycles were totaled in the collision.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

