Authorities in Prince George’s County are investigating a deadly double shooting that left two men dead in Temple Hills late Tuesday night.

Officers remained on the scene Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Haras Place, where police and detectives were documenting evidence near a dumpster.

Deadly shooting in Temple Hills

What we know:

Prince George’s County Police said multiple calls reporting gunfire came in at 9:35 p.m. One caller told dispatch they saw an individual dressed in black hiding in a dumpster, possibly firing back.

Officers arrived to find two male victims outside -- one was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died at the hospital.

According to the county’s daily crime report, this marks the 26th and 27th homicides of the year.

Police investigation ongoing

The shooting comes as Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz announces the department’s annual Summer Crime Initiative, which aims to target high-crime areas with increased enforcement and community engagement programs for young people.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ 2 men shot, killed in Temple Hills