2 loaded guns found at Dulles Airport within five-day span
DULLES, Va. - Three guns were detected at Dulles Airport within a five-day span, and two of them were loaded, according to TSA officers.
A man was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) discovered a gun among his carry-on items on Tuesday, April 8. The 9mm handgun was loaded with eight bullets. It was accompanied by two magazines with 16 additional bullets.
This is the third gun that TSA officers have detected at the airport checkpoints.
TSA officers also discovered a 9mm gun on April 6, and a .40-caliber gun on April 3. Both were loaded.
Officers say the gun was caught as the man entered the security checkpoint and the X-ray unit sent an alert on the man's carry-on bag. TSA officers identified the firearm inside the man’s bag and notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
The Source: Information from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was used to write this report.