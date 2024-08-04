Police identify 2 men killed in quadruple shooting in Northeast DC

D.C. police have identified the two men killed in a quadruple shooting overnight Saturday in the NoMa neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the unit block of M Street, NE, around 1 a.m., according to police. The two men who died from their injuries were identified Saturday evening as 33-year-old Antonio Williams of Capitol Heights, Md. and 18-year-old Terrell Osbourne, Jr., of Northwest D.C.

Williams and Osbourne, Jr. were pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. Two other victims, a man and woman, who were found with gunshot wounds were treated at local hospitals. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Late Saturday, police also released images captured from a surveillance camera showing the car that was believed to be carrying the suspects. The car was possibly a 2019 white Honda Accord, according to D.C. police.

A man visiting D.C. this weekend and staying with a friend who lives in the neighborhood said he heard arguing outside overnight Saturday, and it escalated to gunshots.

"Just a barrage of popping sounds," he said. "Maybe like 15 to 20 honestly. I thought maybe it was a standoff between police and some suspects but apparently not, because afterward, police sounds were coming in. So, I would figure it was one-on-one with a group of people and another group of people."

His friend told FOX 5 that she moved to the area two months ago.

"I think last night, knock on wood, I was fast asleep, so I didn’t hear anything," she said. "If I heard those gunshots, I would be like, I need to move out."

She said her parents visited when she first to D.C. and initially, they had reservations on safety because of what they had heard about the area.

"There have been incidents, so I joined the apartment’s Facebook groups," she said. "Posts from one year ago, two years ago, there have been some incidents. People have heard gunshots, there have been drug dealings."

However, she said her parents felt safer once they were able to see the area for themselves. She said the incident overnight Saturday also does not convince her the area is unsafe to live in, but it’s something to consider.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 per victim, bringing the total possible reward up to $50,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this offense.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.