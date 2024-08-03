4 shot, 5 injured in 2 seperate DC attacks

A night of violence throughout the district early Saturday morning.

Four people were shot, two of them pronounced dead on the scene, and three people were stabbed in two early-morning attacks in Northeast, D.C.

M Street Northeast

Officers responded to the block of M Street in Northeast around 1 a.m., for the reports of a shooting. Officers located four individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Two adult men were pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult male and an adult female were transported by D.C. Fire and EMS, to area hospitals, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

1600 block of Eckington Place, Northeast

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Eckington Place, Northeast, for reports of a stabbing on Saturday morning at approximately 1:23 a.m.

Officers located three individuals suffering from stab wounds. Two adult men and an adult woman were transported to area hospitals, conscious and breathing.

One person is in custody.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

800 block of H Street, Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate a shooting in the 800 block of H Street, Northeast.

Police say a gold or tan sedan was spotted with unknown license plates.

2800 block of Hartford Street, Southeast

Officers report a shooting in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. According to police, two suspects wearing masks were involved.

Anyone with any information on the above incidents is asked to contact police.