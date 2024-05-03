2 hurt when ambulance responding to call collides with vehicle in Woodbridge

Authorities say two people were injured after a crash involving an ambulance responding to a call Thursday night in Prince William County.

The collision was reported around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Opitz Boulevard in Woodbridge.

The ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time of the crash. Two people involved in the crash were transported with minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation. The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.