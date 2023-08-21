2 hurt, nearly 100 displaced in College Park apartment fire

Red Cross is helping nearly 100 people who were displaced after a fire ignited inside a College Park apartment complex Monday morning.

SkyFox captured firefighters battling the three-alarm blaze as plumes of smoke and flames shot from the roof of the building.

It happened just after 8:00 a.m. at the Wynfield Park Apartments on the 10100 block of Baltimore Avenue near the Ikea.

Fire officials say two people were hurt, but they are expected to be okay. Right now, they are still investigating what caused the fire.