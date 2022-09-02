2 hurt after stolen car rams into Virginia State Police cruiser, hits another car during pursuit

A man was taken into custody in Fairfax County after a police pursuit and crash involving Virginia State Police and a stolen car, according to authorities.

Police said, around 10:27 p.m. on Thursday, a Virginia State Police trooper noticed a car that was driving along I-395 North, near Route 648 in Arlington County, hit another a car and then keep driving.

The trooper tried to stop the car, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit began that led onto I-495 East.

During the pursuit, the trooper learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Fairfax County.

The suspect vehicle eventually exited I-495 at Telegraph Road, and during this time, police said, the driver intentionally rammed the trooper’s vehicle and continued to flee.

A short time later, as the suspect was driving on South Kings Highway, near Telegraph Road, it struck a raised median, crossed into oncoming traffic, and struck another car head-on.

The impact of the crash caused the car to overturn twice before coming to rest on its side.

The suspect inside the car was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the other car that was hit was also taken to area hospital. That person sustained minor injuries.

No police officers were injured during the incident.

Police say the case remains under investigation, and charges are pending.