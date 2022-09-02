4 arrested in Fairfax County after police pursuit, crash involving stolen car from Prince George's County

Four suspects were arrested in Fairfax County after a carjacking and pursuit that started in Prince George's County, Maryland and ended with a crash along Richmond Highway, according to police.

According to Fairfax County Police, the incident started Thursday afternoon after the suspects allegedly stole a car in Prince George's County.

Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

Officers noticed the stolen car driving along Richmond Highway in Huntington, and began pursuing. During the pursuit officers used a Precision Immobilization Technique to stop the car.

This caused the car to roll over and come to a stop along Richmond Highway near Huntington Avenue.

Police said four people inside the car were taken into custody. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

Officers also located drugs and two guns inside the car.

Police have not announced any charges in the case.

The incident remains under investigation.