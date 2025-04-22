2 hospitalized, power lines down after four-car crash in Chevy Chase

Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon following a crash involving four vehicles, Montgomery County police say.

What we know:

Bradley Lane at Maple Avenue shut down after four cars collided in the area. Two people had to be taken to area hospitals.

A power line also went down. Police say Pepco will be working to restore power to those in the area.

At this time, drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

What we don't know:

The current conditions of the two victims are not known at this time.

Police have not said what the cause of the crash was.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.