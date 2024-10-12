Expand / Collapse search

Parking lot shooting leaves 1 injured in Prince William County

Published  October 12, 2024 4:22pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - One adult was left injured after an afternoon shooting in Prince William County.

Police responded to the area of 11100 block of Bulloch Drive on Saturday afternoon around 3:37 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the parking lot. 

According to police, an adult was left suffering non-life injuries. No other injuries or property damage were reported. Police say the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. 

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.