Parking lot shooting leaves 1 injured in Prince William County

One adult was left injured after an afternoon shooting in Prince William County.

Police responded to the area of 11100 block of Bulloch Drive on Saturday afternoon around 3:37 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the parking lot.

According to police, an adult was left suffering non-life injuries. No other injuries or property damage were reported. Police say the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.