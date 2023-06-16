2 firefighters hurt in crash while on scene of collision on I-495 in Prince George’s County
OXON HILL, Md. - Authorities say two firefighters were injured in a crash while they were on the scene of a collision on Interstate 495 in Prince George's County.
The firefighters had responded to the inner loop near MD 210 when a passing tractor-trailer hit the stopped vehicles.
Both firefighters were transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
