Two firefighters were injured battling a house fire in Loudoun County.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of Edwards Ferry Road in Leesburg.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the porch of the home.

2 firefighters hurt battling Loudoun County blaze (𝑳𝒐𝒖𝒅𝒐𝒖𝒏 𝑭𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒄𝒖𝒆 / @LoudounFire)

Authorities say the two firefighters suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.