2 elderly residents dead in Anne Arundel County house fire

Authorities say two elderly residents of a home in Anne Arundel County have died after an early morning house fire.

The fire was reported in the 1300 block Thomas Road in the Glen Burnie area around 12:30 a.m. Officials say the two victims - a man and a woman - were in their 70s and died at the scene. The fire is believed to have begun in the kitchen area of the home and two firefighters were also injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.