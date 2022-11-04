2 dogs killed, man suffers burns after Calvert County kennel fire
PORT REPUBLIC, Md. - Authorities say two dogs were killed and a man suffered burns after a kennel fire outside a home in Calvert County.
The fire happened just before 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Chippingwood Drive in the Port Republic area.
Officials say the kennel was located outside the residence and was on fire when crews arrived.
A man suffered burns and was flown to a burn center where he remains in stable condition. Two dogs were killed in the fire and a third was injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.