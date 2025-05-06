2 dead from electrocution in Camp Springs, Maryland

FOX 5 DC is on the scene of an apparent electrocution in Camp Springs, Maryland.

What we know:

The incident occurred on the 6000 block of Allentown Road in Camp Springs, Maryland.

FOX 5 has learned that two men working on the roof of the First Baptist Church of Camp Springs were electrocuted and killed.

The electric company as well as Prince George's County Fire and EMS are currently at the scene.

Allentown Road is currently closed.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear what exactly happened.

This is a developing story.