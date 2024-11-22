2 dead in early morning crash in Loudoun County

Authorities say two people were killed, and two others were injured in an early morning crash in northern Virginia.

The crash happened on Friday around 12:30 a.m. in Chantilly.

Investigators say a 2O23 Ford Mustang being driven eastbound on Tall Cedars Parkway left the roadway and collided with a tree near the intersection of the Loudoun County Parkway.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says two passengers died at the scene. The man driving, and a woman passenger were hospitalized.

Tall Cedars Parkway is closed in both directions between the Loudoun County Parkway and Nations Streets.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is under investigation.