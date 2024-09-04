2 DC locations named best places to visit in US

D.C.'s National Mall has been named as the second-best place to visit in the country, according to a recent study.

A recent study by the site Book Retreats took a look at some of the best cities for tourism in 2024 and ranked the best places to visit.

One of the key findings being that 50% of the best places to visit in the country are natural sites. According to the study, half of the top 20 places to visit in the U.S. are natural attractions.

New York City's Central Park was named the number one attraction in the country. Coming in second place, the National Mall in D.C. and Balboa Park in San Diego, California landed in third place.

The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in D.C. was named number four and New York City's Time Square closed out the top five best places to visit in the country.

The study ranked the different cities based on four key factors for tourists: popularity, experience, affordability, and safety.