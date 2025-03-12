2 charged after elderly Virginia woman scammed out of $130K in fake prize scheme

The Brief Two individuals charged for scamming an elderly Virginia woman out of $130,000 in a fake prize scheme. Police say Darien Deventon Smith and Sheniece Elaine Smith deceived the 77-year-old victim into believing she had won money and a vehicle. The suspects face charges of obtaining money by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit a felony, with court dates pending.



Authorities have arrested and charged two individuals accused of scamming an elderly Virginia woman out of $130,000 in a fake prize scheme.

Elderly victim deceived by false prize claims

What we know:

Police reported that 31-year-old Darien Deventon Smith and 32-year-old Sheniece Elaine Smith, both of Bridgeport, Connecticut, contacted the 77-year-old victim in March 2024, claiming she had won a substantial amount of money and a vehicle, requiring her to pay fees to collect the prizes.

Over several months, the victim maintained contact with the suspects. Investigators revealed that she sent them funds, opened multiple bank accounts, and provided the accused with debit cards. Additionally, police stated that the victim purchased money orders and attempted to buy a vehicle.

2 arrested after elderly Virginia woman scammed out of $130K (Prince William County Police Department)

Suspects charged in fake prize scheme

The suspects have been charged with obtaining money by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit a felony. Court dates for both are pending.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000.