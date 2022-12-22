2 charged after death of 6-year-old girl in Spotsylvania County

article

Authorities have charged two people after a 6-year-old girl was found dead last week in Spotsylvania County.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office says Jonathan H. Copenhaver, 36, and Cera C. Harper, 32, are each charged with child abuse, child endangerment and possession of illegal drugs.

According to a report on Fredericksburg.com, Harper, who is the girl's mother, found her dead in her apartment Friday morning.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be forthcoming once the girl's autopsy is complete.