2 bicyclists injured after being hit by car during cycling event in Frederick Co.

Two cyclists had to be airlifted to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Frederick County while participating in an event over the weekend.

Maryland State Police responded to the crash on Sunday at Foxville Road and Stottlemeyer Road in Frederick County on Sunday, Sept. 17. Upon arrival, they found a Honda Civic, whose driver remained at the scene, and the two injured cyclists, who were participating in a cycling event.



The victims, both men ages 34 and 39, were flown by MSP helicopter to a hospital for injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the cyclists were going north on Stottlemeyer Road and approaching the intersection. They tried to stop but were unable to and went into the intersection. The Honda was traveling east on Foxville Road when the crash happened. Police say wet roads may have been a contributing factor.

The Suarez Gran Fondo National Series bike event was taking place in the area.

Police are continuing to investigate. The conditions of the cyclists are not yet known.