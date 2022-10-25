2 arrests made in DC shooting that left 4-year-old hospitalized; 3rd suspect sought by police

Authorities have made two arrests in a shooting that left a four-year-old boy hospitalized.

Police say 24-year-old Ojahri Hart and 19-year-old Yahwey Chambers - both of D.C. - were arrested Monday. Both have been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Additional charges are pending.

Police believe Hart and Chambers exchanged gunfire with a third suspect around 6:30 p.m. near 1st Street and Kennedy Street. Officers say Hart and Chambers were wounded in the gun battle and were taken to the hospital where they were later placed under arrest.

A four-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire of the gunfight and was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that police say are non-life-threatening.

A third suspect is still being sought, He has not been identified but a photo of him was released by police.

At a press conference at the scene D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said the young child was an unintended target who had nothing to do with the incident.

Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke briefly and told reporters that she spoke to residents on Kennedy Street who said they are "fed up" with the shootings in the area.

Police are asking community members in the area to review their cameras and reach out to them if they notice anything between 6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.