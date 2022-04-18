2 arrested in Virginia after driving 73 mph in 25 mph zone with 2 toddlers in car

article

A man and a woman have been arrested after police say they drove up to 110 mph in Virginia and collided with another car while two 2-year-old children were improperly restrained in the car.

A patrol officer with the Front Royal Police Department attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on early Saturday morning in the 1100 block of John Marshall Highway. A silver passenger car was traveling 73 mph in a 25 mph zone according to the officer's RADAR speed measurement device.

As the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated and continued eastbound on John Marshall Highway at speeds in excess of 110 mph.

Shortly after the pursuit began, the driver of the vehicle collided with the rear-end of another car which was also traveling eastbound on John Marshall Highway. The ensuing damage and airbag deployment resulted in the suspect vehicle coming to a stop in the 2600 block of John Marshall Highway.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 24-year-old Devin Miales of Baltimore, Maryland and the female passenger was identified as 23-year-old Jamiah Mills of Randallstown, Maryland.

Devin Miales (PHOTO: Front Royal Police Department)

Jamiah Mills (PHOTO: Front Royal Police Department)

Shortly after the vehicle was stopped, it was discovered that two 2-year-old children, both of whom were improperly restrained in their car seats, were backseat passengers in the vehicle.

Warren County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the two children to Warren Memorial Hospital for additional medical evaluation. Warren County Department of Social Services was called to assist with the children.

Subsequent investigation revealed that a loaded 9mm "ghost gun" and extended magazine were present in the glove box. In addition, several thousand dollars in cash, over 70 capsules of purported narcotics and a second pistol magazine were seized during the investigation.

Both Miales and Mills were arrested on scene and transported to RSW jail where they were both held without bail.