Man wanted for exposing himself to beauty salon employees in Woodbridge: police

Prince William County Police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to employees at a beauty salon in Woodbridge last week.

Officers responded to Zainie Threading Design Beauty Salon, located at 14810 Build America Dr. in Woodbridge, on April 15 around 1:17 p.m. to investigate an indecent exposure.

Employees of the salon said an unknown man, later identified as Rodney Kayne Byrne, entered the salon and exposed himself to the employees. The employees ran out of the business and contacted the police.

Byrne left the business on foot. Officers have identified the suspect as Byrne and obtained warrants for his arrest, but attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Byrne does not have a fixed address. He is described as a white male, approximately 6'3", 150lbs with short blond hair, blue eyes and a full beard.