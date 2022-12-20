2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police

Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County.

Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.

Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez (l) Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez (r) (Takoma Park Police Department)

Both men were escorted out of the establishment but police say Rodriguez returned to the restaurant with a firearm and confronted the person he was arguing with. Officers say a fight broke out and Rodriguez shot the victim who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say they recovered the firearm. Both Rodriguez and Midence-Lopez were taken into custody at the scene.

Rodriguez faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, first degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and second degree assault. Midence-Lopez was charged with conspiracy to all the listed charges.