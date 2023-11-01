2 arrested, charged with murder in death of man at Fort Washington park: police

Police in Prince George's County have arrested and charged two men with murder after investigators say they killed a man Saturday during an argument at a Fort Washington park.

Officers say 30-year-old Desmond Thomas of Laurel was shot and stabbed on October 27 around 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of Old Fort Road at Old Fort Hills Park. He died at the scene. A second man who was also shot survived his injuries.

Authorities arrested 54-year-old Kenneth Elwood Smith and 18-year-old Lamont Scott, both of Fort Washington, in connection with the shootings. Investigators do not believe the men knew each other prior to the dispute.

READ MORE: Shooting at park in Fort Washington leaves 1 person dead, 1 injured

Smith faces second-degree murder and other related charges. Scott faces first-degree murder and other connected charges. Both are in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512 or 1-866-411-TIPS.