Shooting at park in Fort Washington leaves 1 person dead, 1 injured

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man with serious injuries in Prince George's County.

Maryland National Capital Park police, and Prince George's County police are looking for the person who killed one man and wounded another in Old Fort Hills Park in Fort Washington Friday evening.

At the crime scene, police searched for clues with flashlights in the dark.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers found one man dead, and a second man wounded.

Medics drove the second man to a hospital in critical condition.

People who live in this relatively quiet, peaceful, area of Fort Washington are stunned.

"I'm absolutely shocked," said Joanne Grigsby, who lives in the neighborhood. "I mean, you never want to say it can never happen here but I've been here almost probably 30 years close to it and I have never not even really a fighting incident, and we walk here all the time. So I'm very shocked."

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are encouraging anyone with information about what happened in the park Friday to reach out to them.