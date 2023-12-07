2 arrested, charged in Adams Morgan triple shooting that left 3 dead

Authorities arrested and charged two men in connection with an August triple shooting in Adams Morgan that left three people dead.

Police say 37-year-old Renza Bryant and 34-year-old Jalonte Thompkins, both of the District, were arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on December 5 in Fort Washington.

Both face first degree murder charges.

On August 5, police say Bryant and Thompkins opened fire around 1 a.m. on Ontario Road in northwest D.C.

Investigators say 34-year-old James Morgan and 30-year-old Jamal Morgan, both of southeast D.C. were struck by the gunfire and died at the scene. A third shooting victim, 42-year-old Vincent Martin, also of D.C., was transported to a nearby hospital where he died on Monday, August 7.

The investigation into the motive behind the shooting is ongoing.