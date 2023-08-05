Early-morning triple shooting in DC leaves 2 dead, 1 severely wounded

An early-morning shooting in the District left two men dead, and another man severely injured, according to D.C. Police's Acting Chief Pam Smith — who showed up at the crime scene to provide updates.

Chief Smith said the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Ontario Road Northwest. The Department received calls regarding gunshots in the area around 1 a.m., Smith said, and when officers drove to the scene they found three men who had been struck by bullets.

Authorities transported one man to a local hospital. Smith said he suffered "life-threatening injuries," and the other two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Even though we are in the preliminary stages of this investigation, we are asking anyone who may have seen anything, heard anything, or if you have video camera footage or video surveillance, we are asking you to contact the Metropolitan Police Department," Smith pleaded.

She called the incident, "Another act of senseless violence."

D.C. police are looking for a man driving a Blue Mercedes with a license plate that reads AC666. They believe he may have something to do with this shooting.

